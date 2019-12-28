Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits Market Capitalization of $271,040.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $271,040.00 and $822.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

