Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

