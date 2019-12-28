SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 977,734 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 308,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

