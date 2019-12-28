Sharder (SS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $532,272.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Sharder has a market cap of $532,272.00 and $36,250.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

