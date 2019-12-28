Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $849,726.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $849,726.00 and $302.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,639,285 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

