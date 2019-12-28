Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 163,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

