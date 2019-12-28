Short Interest in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Drops By 16.1%

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.