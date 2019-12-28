Short Interest in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Drops By 20.5%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 678,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 768,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Civeo has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.98.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

