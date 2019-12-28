Short Interest in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 28.7%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Constellium by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 708,029 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Constellium has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Constellium’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.