Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 23.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CTIC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 618,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 177.54%.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

