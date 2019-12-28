Short Interest in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expands By 27.7%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

In other Delek US news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 29.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period.

Shares of DK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. 672,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.64. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

