Short Interest in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Grows By 41.3%

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541. Fonar has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Fonar alerts:

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Several analysts have commented on FONR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the second quarter worth $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fonar by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.