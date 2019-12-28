Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Drops By 21.0%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. Greif has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.