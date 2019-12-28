Short Interest in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Decreases By 18.0%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 407,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

