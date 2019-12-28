Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Expands By 36.7%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 666.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Ion Geophysical stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 67,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,575. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $135.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

