Short Interest in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Declines By 43.3%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 28th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mackie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

MOGO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.60. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

