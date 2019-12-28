Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Rises By 44.5%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 28th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NGHC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,973. National General has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in National General in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGHC. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

