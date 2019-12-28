Short Interest in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Rises By 19.3%

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 872,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 141,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.15.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

