Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Drops By 49.8%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the November 28th total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 165,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.