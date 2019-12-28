Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Drops By 38.2%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 28th total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
