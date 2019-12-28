Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Drops By 38.2%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 28th total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

