Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases By 36.3%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,331,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 922,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE POR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.54. 258,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,327. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.