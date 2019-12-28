Short Interest in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rises By 34.1%

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 68,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,433. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

