SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.85. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 7,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

