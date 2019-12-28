Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $485,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $18,751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SILK traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,689. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.