SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

