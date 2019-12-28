Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 28th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNGX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 89,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

