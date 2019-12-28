South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on South State and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

SSB stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. South State has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that South State will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

