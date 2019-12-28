Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 28th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 344.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 200,048 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 155,078 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 231.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,133 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $281,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 3,346,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

