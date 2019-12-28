S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SPGI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $275.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

