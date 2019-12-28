Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,073.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022322 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.02538704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

