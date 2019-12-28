Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 28th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,782. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $29,048,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

