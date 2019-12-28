Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 12,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 606,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

