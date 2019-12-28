SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

