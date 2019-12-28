St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 100,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,955. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.