St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 100,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,955. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
