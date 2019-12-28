Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.