Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE:STL opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.