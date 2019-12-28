Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 380,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $284.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

