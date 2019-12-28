Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 45.6% in December

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 28th total of 17,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,801,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

