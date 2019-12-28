Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 574100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunset Pacific Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.