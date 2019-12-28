Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.34. Supremex shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 49,682 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Supremex Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Supremex’s payout ratio is presently -96.30%.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

