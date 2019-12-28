TaaS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $266.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $266.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

