Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.35. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.
