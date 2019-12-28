Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.35. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory comprises approximately 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

