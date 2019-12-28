Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Up 14.9%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) shot up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.54, 261,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.
Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
