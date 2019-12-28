Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.00

Headlines about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Target’s score:

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.21. 2,171,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,172. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. Target has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.