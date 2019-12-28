TCG BDC Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

