TCG BDC Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.
CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
