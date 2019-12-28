TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

