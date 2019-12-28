Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Tenable also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at $39,944,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 40.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tenable by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 250,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

