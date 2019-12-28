Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus set a $396.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.06.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $430.38 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $435.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

