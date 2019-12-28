The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 28th total of 132,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 97,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

