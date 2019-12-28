Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

